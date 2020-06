June 9 (Reuters) - Redsense Medical AB (publ):

* REDSENSE RECEIVES LARGEST ORDER TO DATE - SALES GROWTH TREND CONTINUES

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT COMPANY HAS SECURED ITS LARGEST SINGLE ORDER EVER

* RECORD ORDER, RECEIVED FROM ONE OF COMPANY’S US DISTRIBUTORS, IS WORTH MSEK 3.1 AND WILL BRING REDSENSE’S SALES FOR Q2 TO A NEW RECORD HIGH, SURPASSING Q1 2020

