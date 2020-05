BRIEF-Redsense Q1 Earnings Before Tax Swing To Profit SEK 241,000

May 4 (Reuters) - Redsense Medical AB (publ):

* INTERIM REPORT Q1 - JANUARY - MARCH, 2020 REDSENSE MEDICAL AB (PUBL)

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO KSEK 4,996 (1,964), A 154 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2019

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO KSEK 241 (-706)

* OPERATIONS CONTINUED UNABATEDLY AND DIRECT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON OUR BUSINESS HAS SO FAR BEEN LIMITED, AT LEAST IN US

* EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO SEE SALES NUMBERS THAT SURPASS PRECEDING YEAR'S