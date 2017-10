BRIEF-Redstoneconnect further responds to possible offer from AP Systems

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Redstoneconnect Plc

* FURTHER RESPONSE RE: POSSIBLE OFFER

* ‍BOARD CONFIRMS FIRST RECEIPT OF LETTERS FROM AP SYSTEMS HOLDINGS ON 3 OCTOBER 2017 AND 4 OCTOBER 2017 RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍‍LETTERS REQUEST OPENING OF DIALOGUE BETWEEN AP SYSTEMS, CO BUT DO NOT CONTAIN VALUE FOR CO OR POTENTIAL OFFER

* LETTERS CONTAIN INSUFFICIENT DETAIL TO ENABLE BOARD TO CONSIDER THEM FURTHER AND THEREFORE IT CONSIDERS THAT THERE IS NO BASIS UPON WHICH TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS​

* ‍BOARD HAS CONSIDERED LETTERS, TOGETHER WITH ITS FINANCIAL ADVISER CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: