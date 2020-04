April 9 (Reuters) - SMS Lifesciences India Ltd:

* UPDATE ON RANITIDINE HCL

* RANITIDINE HCL OCCUPIES MAJOR CONTRIBUTION IN ASPECT OF BOTH “VOLUMES AS WELL AS VALUE” FOR CO

* CO DOES NOT HAVE ANY RANITIDINE API SALES TO U.S. MARKET EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY

* USAGE OF RANITIDINE TABLETS COULD REDUCE, REPERCUSSIONS OF SAME ALONG WITH LOCKDOWN DUE TO PANDEMIC DIFFICULT TO ASSESS CURRENTLY

* REDUCED USAGE OF RANITIDINE, LOCKDOWN COULD IMPACT REVENUES OF CO