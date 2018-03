March 8 (Reuters) - Redwood Pharma Ab:

* REDWOOD PHARMA ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS

* PAYMENT WILL OCCUR THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 525,000 SHARES BY REDWOOD PHARMA.

* REDWOOD ACQUIRES PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS, AS WELL AS DATA, FOR A CONSIDERATION OF SEK 5.1 MILLION