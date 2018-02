Feb 26 (Reuters) - REDWOOD PHARMA AB:

* ASIAN PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM TO EVALUATE INTELLIGEL

* ‍ASIAN PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM WILL OBTAIN INTELLIGEL FOR PURPOSES OF EVALUATING DRUG DELIVERY PLATFORM​

* ‍AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESULT IN ANY PAYMENTS TO REDWOOD PHARMA​