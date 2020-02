Feb 10 (Reuters) - Redwood Pharma AB:

* PATENT TO BE GRANTED IN CHINA REGARDING INTELLIGEL

CHINA NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ADMINISTRATION (CNIPA) HAS COMMUNICATED ITS INTENTION TO GRANT A NEW PATENT IN CHINA IN PORTFOLIO LICENSED TO REDWOOD PHARMA FROM BRODA INTERNATIONAL LLC