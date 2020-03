BRIEF-Redwood Trust Says Its Well Positioned To Navigate Period Of Volatility Due To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Redwood Trust Inc:

* REDWOOD TRUST - WELL - POSITIONED TO NAVIGATE PERIOD OF VOLATILITY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* REDWOOD TRUST INC - AS RESULT OF RECENT FINANCIAL VOLATILITY, WE ESTIMATE OUR CURRENT BOOK VALUE IS DOWN APPROXIMATELY 5% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2019

* REDWOOD TRUST - HAVE NOT OBSERVED ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO DATE IN OUR BUSINESS PERTAINING TO MORTGAGE SERVICING OR DISTRIBUTION DUE TO COVID 19

* REDWOOD TRUST - IMPLEMENTED 2 - WEEK, WORK FROM HOME POLICY BEGINNING MAR 16 , WITH ABILITY TO EXTEND ON RECOMMENDATION FROM GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS Source: (bit.ly/2U8pPQA) Further company coverage: