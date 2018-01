Jan 22 (Reuters) - Redwood Trust Inc:

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57 TO $1.63

* REDWOOD TRUST - ESTIMATES AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, GAAP BOOK VALUE WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $15.79 TO $15.85 PER SHARE - SEC FIING