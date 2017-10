Oct 13 (Reuters) - REDX PHARMA PLC:

* ‍APPLIED TO HIGH COURT FOR AN ORDER WHICH WILL ENABLE COMPANIES TO BE RESCUED AS GOING CONCERNS AND JOINT ADMINISTRATORS TO VACATE OFFICE​

* ‍UNLESS ADJOURNED BY COURT, APPLICATION WILL BE HEARD ON THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: