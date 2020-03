March 30 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma PLC:

* REDX PHARMA PLC - £5 MILLION SHORT TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

* REDX PHARMA PLC - SHORT-TERM DEBT FUNDING OF £5M SECURED FROM ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY REDMILE GROUP

* REDX PHARMA - TO DRAW DOWN LOAN IMMEDIATELY AFTER CONDITIONS TO DRAWDOWN ARE SATISFIED AND PROCEEDS WILL SERVE TO FURTHER EXTEND COMPANY’S CASH RUNWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: