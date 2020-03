BRIEF-Redx Pharma Gets Buyout Approach From Yesod Bio-Sciences For 15P/Share

March 13 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma PLC:

* REDX PHARMA PLC - CONFIRMATION OF PRIVATE APPROACH

* REDX PHARMA - HAS BEEN IN RECEIPT OF FURTHER PRIVATE APPROACH FROM YESOD BIO-SCIENCES THAT MAY LEAD TO A POSSIBLE CASH OFF FOR CO

* REDX PHARMA PLC - PROPOSED CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO AT A PRICE OF 15 PENCE PER SHARE

* REDX PHARMA PLC - GIVING CAREFUL CONSIDERATION TO PRIVATE APPROACH INCLUDING DISCUSSIONS WITH MOULTON GOODIES LTD, COMPANY'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER