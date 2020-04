BRIEF-Redx Pharma PLC Says Co In Talks With Redmile For Further Long-Term Funding

April 23 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma PLC:

* REDX PHARMA PLC - REGARDING AGREEMENT OF A £5 MILLION SHORT-TERM DEBT FACILITY PROVIDED BY REDMILE, THIS FUNDING WAS RECEIVED ON 7 APRIL 2020

* REDX PHARMA PLC - FUNDING WILL PROVIDE OPERATING CASH FOR COMPANY INTO Q3 OF 2020

* REDX PHARMA PLC - COMPANY AND REDMILE ARE CONTINUING THEIR DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARDS TO REDMILE’S STATED INTENTION TO PROVIDE FURTHER LONG-TERM FUNDING

* REDX PHARMA PLC - RECRUITMENT TO ITS PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF RXC004, AN ORAL PORCUPINE INHIBITOR, HAS BEEN HALTED

* REDX PHARMA PLC - ACTIVELY EVALUATING OPPORTUNITIES TO RE-INITIATE RECRUITMENT EARLIER IN OTHER COUNTRIES, WHERE COVID-19 HAS HAD LIMITED IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: