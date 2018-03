March 29 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma Plc:

* RXC004 CLINICAL TRIAL UPDATE

* ‍TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTING PATIENT ACCRUAL TO ITS PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL STUDY FOR PORCUPINE INHIBITOR, RXC004​

* CURRENT INTENTION TO PROPOSE PROTOCOL AMENDMENT THAT ENABLES DOSE- ESCALATION TO RE-START AT SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER DOSE LEVELS​