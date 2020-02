BRIEF-Redx Says Redmile, Sofinnova To Provide Up To £26.3 Mln Funding To Co

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma PLC:

* REDX PHARMA - REDMILE GROUP HAS CONFIRMED TO BOARD THAT IT, TOGETHER WITH SOFINNOVA , WILL PROVIDE UP TO £26.3 MILLION OF FUNDING TO CO

* REDX PHARMA PLC - REDMILE AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 11.5 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT 11.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* REDX PHARMA PLC - IN ADDITION, REDMILE WILL PROVIDE REDX WITH £5 MILLION OF SHORT-TERM DEBT FUNDING

* REDX - REDMILE AND SOFINNOVA PARTNERS INTEND TO COMMIT FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO CO WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE FORM OF A C.£20 MILLION CONVERTIBLE LOAN