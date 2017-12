Dec 18 (Reuters) - Redzone Resources Ltd:

* REDZONE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES FURTHER INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* REDZONE RESOURCES - NOW PROPOSES TO ISSUE UP TO 7.6 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.16 PER UNIT TO RAISE AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO ABOUT $1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: