March 28 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc:

* REED’S, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECEIVES LETTER OF INTENT RELATED TO SALE OF BEVERAGE FACILITY

* Q4 SALES ROSE 5.7 PERCENT TO $9.7 MILLION

* EXPECT TO LAUNCH A BRAND REFRESH AND ZERO SUGAR LINE FOR REED’S BRAND LATER THIS YEAR

* DURING Q4 , CO RECOGNIZED $3.9 MILLION NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT ASSOCIATED WITH PLANNED SALE OF BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING FACILITY