Dec 11 (Reuters) - Reef Casino Trust:

* ‍SAZKA GROUP HAS ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL SHARE SALE AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE ITS INDIRECT HOLDING IN CASINOS AUSTRIA AG​

* ‍CASINOS AUSTRIA AG HAS A RELEVANT INTEREST IN 67.1% OF ALL RCT UNITS​

* IF UPSTREAM ACQUISITION IS COMPLETED, SAZKA MAY BUY RELEVANT INTEREST IN 67.1% OF RCT UNITS REGARDING WHICH CASAG CURRENTLY HOLDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: