BRIEF-Refresco and consortium of PAI and bcIMC anticipate offer launch in January 2018

Nov 21 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV

* REG-REFRESCO AND A CONSORTIUM OF PAI AND BCIMC ANTICIPATE OFFER LAUNCH IN JANUARY 2018

* ‍OFFEROR AND REFRESCO CONFIRM THEY ARE MAKING TIMELY PROGRESS ON PREPARATIONS FOR OFFER​

* ‍OFFEROR EXPECTS TO SUBMIT REQUEST FOR REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF OFFER MEMORANDUM WITH AFM ON DEC 8

* ‍OFFER IS FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES OF REFRESCO AT AN OFFER PRICE OF EUR 20 (CUM DIVIDEND) IN CASH PER SHARE​

* ‍OFFER PERIOD CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JANUARY 2018​