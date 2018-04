BRIEF-Refresco Announces Consortium Of PAI And bcIMC Owns 99.4% Of All Shares Of Refresco

April 4 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* TOGETHER WITH SHARES THAT WERE ALREADY HELD BY OFFEROR FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF SHARES OFFEROR WILL HOLD 80,655,933 SHARES OF ALL COMPANY’S ISSUES AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 99.4% OF ALL COMPANY’S ISSUES AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL

* SETTLEMENT OF SHARES SHALL OCCUR AND PAYMENT OF OFFER PRICE PER VALIDLY TENDERED SHARE SHALL BE MADE ON 9 APRIL 2018

* CONSORTIUM OF PAI AND BCIMC OWNS 99.4% OF ALL SHARES OF REFRESCO FOLLOWING POST ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

* DELISTING OF SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE ON 26 APRIL 2018