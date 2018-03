March 20 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* CONSORTIUM OF PAI AND BCIMC DECLARES CASH OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF REFRESCO UNCONDITIONAL

* ‍DURING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD, 79,039,776 SHARES TENDERED UNDER OFFER AT OFFER PRICE OF EUR 20 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)