BRIEF-Refresco Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Down At 50 Million Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO REPORTS Q4 & FY 2017 RESULTS AND STARTS INTEGRATION OF COTT’S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

* ‍Q4 TOTAL VOLUME WAS 1,525 MILLION LITERS (Q4 2016: 1,631 MILLION LITERS)​

* ‍Q4 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER WAS 14.6 EURO CENTS (Q4 2016: 14.5 EURO CENTS)​

* ‍Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 50 MILLION (Q4 2016: EUR 52 MILLION)​

* REFRESCO WILL REFRAIN FROM PAYING A DIVIDEND OVER 2017

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.27 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN THE MEDIUM TERM CO TARGETS AN AVERAGE ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH IN THE LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS BASED ON CURRENT MARKET OUTLOOK

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER IN THE MEDIUM TERM MAY COME DOWN MARGINALLY DUE TO PRODUCT MIX E‚ECTS

* ‍ON 22 JANUARY 2018 REFRESCO, PAI AND BCIMC ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER OF EUR 20 (CUM DIVIDEND) PER SHARE​

* INTEGRATION OF COTT’S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT EFF‚ECT ON CO VOLUMES, RESULTS, FINANCING AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)