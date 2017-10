Oct 3 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO RECEIVES RENEWED INTEREST FROM PAI

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A NEW UNSOLICITED, INDICATIVE AND CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM PAI PARTNERS SAS (PAI) ON 3 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍POSSIBLE OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL 81.2 MILLION ISSUED SHARES IN COMPANY FOR EUR 19.75 PER SHARE​

* ‍AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 1.6 BILLION​

* ‍OFFER INCLUDES COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES, REFRESCO‘S LATEST ACQUISITION WHICH IS EXPECTED TO SEE COMPLETION BEFORE YEAR-END​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)