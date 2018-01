Jan 17 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-CMA ACCEPTS REFRESCO‘S REMEDY PROPOSAL; COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES ANTICIPATED ON 30 JANUARY 2018

* REGARDING COMPETITION CONCERNS: ‍OFFERS AS REMEDY TO SELL OFF ASEPTIC PET FACILITY AT NELSON SITE​

* ‍ASEPTIC PET FACILITY WILL BE SOLD TO A SUITABLE BUYER​

* ‍UNTIL ALL REQUIREMENTS ARE MET, REFRESCO AND COTT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SEPARATELY IN UK​