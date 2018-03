March 15 (Reuters) - Andeavor:

* REG-ANDEAVOR AND ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS RESPOND TO FERC ANNOUNCEMENT

* ANDEAVOR - ANTICIPATES FERC RULING MAY ONLY HAVE POSSIBLE ANNUAL NEGATIVE IMPACT TO CO’S NET EARNINGS AND EBITDA OF LESS THAN $10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)