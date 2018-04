April 18 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics LP:

* REG-ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES 28TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION INCREASE

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - DECLARATION OF ITS QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR Q1 2018 OF $1.015 PER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - NEW DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS A 1.5% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION