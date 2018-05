BRIEF-Reg-Boise Cascade Reports Q1 EPS $0.94

May 4 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co:

* REG-BOISE CASCADE COMPANY REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $37.1 MILLION ON SALES OF $1.2 BILLION

* BOISE CASCADE CO Q1 SHR $0.94

* BOISE CASCADE CO Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.1 BLN

* BOISE CASCADE CO Q1 SHR VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOISE CASCADE - STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BOISE CASCADE CO - “WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE MODEST DEMAND GROWTH FOR THE PRODUCTS WE MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE IN 2018”

* BOISE CASCADE CO - EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, TO BE $75 MLN-$85 MLN DURING 2018

* BOISE CASCADE CO - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT $12 MLN BEFORE TAX IN Q2 OF 2018