March 26 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER ANNOUNCES APERGY INVESTOR DAY AND FILING OF FORM 10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PLANNED SPIN-OFF

* DOVER CORP - DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: