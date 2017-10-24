FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reg-Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months 2017 results
October 24, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Reg-Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Reg-Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion

* Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc - ‍in U.S., Q3 organic revenue increase was 1.3% and was 2.0% excluding impact of lower pass-through revenue​

* Qtrly ‍SHR available to IPG common stockholders​ $0.37

* ‍Company’s revised full-year 2017 operating targets are operating margin expansion of 40 basis points and organic revenue growth of 1-2%​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

