April 24 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc:

* REG-INTREPID POTASH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $53.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018