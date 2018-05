May 22 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC:

* REG-PENTAIR ANNOUNCES DEBT TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 2.450% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* PENTAIR PLC - SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)