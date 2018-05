BRIEF-REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals And Reaffirms Guidance

May 8 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC:

* REG-PENTAIR ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, AND REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 TO $0.46 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED IT TO REPURCHASE UP TO $750 MILLION OF PENTAIR SHARES

* NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MILLION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR

* SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR

* SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: