BRIEF-Reg-Pentair Announces Redemption Of 2.900% Senior Notes Due 2018

May 16 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC:

* REG-PENTAIR ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2.900% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* PENTAIR PLC - AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING

* PENTAIR PLC - UNIT WILL REDEEM OUTSTANDING 2.900% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 ON JUNE 15, 2018

* PENTAIR PLC - UNIT TO FUND REDEMPTION WITH PROCEEDS RECEIVED FROM CASH TRANSFER BY UNIT OF NVENT ELECTRIC RELATED TO DISTRIBUTION OF NVENT