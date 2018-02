Feb 7 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc:

* REG-PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST - SEES 2018 CORE FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FROM $1.64 - $1.72