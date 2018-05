BRIEF-Reg-Raisio PLC Raisio To Divest Its Cattle Feed Business To Lantmännen

Raisio Oyj:

* REG-RAISIO PLC: RAISIO TO DIVEST ITS CATTLE FEED BUSINESS TO LANTMÄNNEN

* ENTERPRISE VALUE IS EUR 34 MILLION AND ARRANGEMENT WILL BE CONDUCTED AS A SHARE TRANSACTION