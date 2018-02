Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* REG-SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES: SJI REPORTS FY AND Q4 2017 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57 TO $1.65

* QTRLY ‍GAAP EPS $0.05​

* QTRLY ‍ECONOMIC EPS $0.50​

* SEES ‍​FY ECONOMIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.57 - $1.65, EXCLUDING ITEMS

