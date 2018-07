BRIEF-Reg-Stmicroelectronics Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results

July 25 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS REPORTS Q2 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NET REVENUES $2.27 BILLION (UP 18.0% Y/Y), OPERATING MARGIN 12.7%, NET INCOME $261 MILLION

* Q2 Y/Y REVENUE PERFORMANCE BALANCED ACROSS PRODUCT GROUPS, REGIONS AND END MARKETS

* EXPECTS Q3 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 10.0% Q/Q (16.8% Y/Y) AT MID-POINT OF COMPANY’S GUIDANCE

* Q2 NET REVENUES AND GROSS MARGIN WERE ABOVE MID-POINT OF COMPANY’S OUTLOOK

* COMPANY’S GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Q3 IS: * NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 10.0% SEQUENTIALLY, PLUS OR MINUS 350 BASIS POINT

* Q2 NET REVENUES OF $2.27 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN OF 40.2%, OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.7%

* SEES FOR Q3 GROSS MARGIN OF ABOUT 40.0%, PLUS OR MINUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* Q2 NET INCOME OF $261 MILLION OR $0.29 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* “ST HAD ANOTHER QUARTER OF DOUBLE-DIGIT, YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH, WITH IMPROVED PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY FINANCIAL METRICS” - CEO

* “WE ARE ON TRACK WITH THE GOAL SET AT OUR CAPITAL MARKETS DAY TO GROW YEAR-OVER-YEAR 2018 REVENUES BETWEEN ABOUT 14% TO 17%” - CEO

* “”ST’S THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK IS FOR REVENUES TO GROW SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 10.0%, REFLECTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 16.8%, AND GROSS MARGIN TO BE ABOUT 40.0%” - CEO

* FOR Q3 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 10.0% SEQUENTIALLY, PLUS OR MINUS 350 BASIS POINTS;