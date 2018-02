Feb 26 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* REG-STRYKER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* STRYKER CORP - ‍PRICED AN OFFERING TO SELL $600 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028​

* STRYKER CORP - ‍SENIOR NOTES BEING ISSUED WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.650% PER YEAR​