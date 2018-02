BRIEF-REG-XPO Logistics Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.42

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc:

* REG-XPO LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* Q4 REVENUE $4.19 BILLION VERSUS $3.68 BILLION

* XPO LOGISTICS - ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS FOR Q4 EXCLUDES $169.6 MILLION OF A NET TAX BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM ​

* ‍COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $1.6 BILLION FOR 2018​

* ‍ COMPANY RAISED ITS 2017-2018 CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW TARGET TO APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION, FROM APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $3.89 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S