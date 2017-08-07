BRIEF-Regal Beloit Corporation Q2 earnings per share $1.18

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Regal Beloit Corp
* Regal Beloit Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.51 to $4.81
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
* Q2 earnings per share $1.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.70 to $5.00
* Q2 sales $869.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $853.2 million
* Regal Beloit Corp - continue to expect low single digit organic sales growth for full year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S