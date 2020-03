March 26 (Reuters) - Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE OF HK6.0 CENTS

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$454.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$547.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$ 2,226.2MLN VERSUS HK$ 2,614.1MLN

* UNLESS FURTHER SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CAN BE PROMPTLY CONTAINED, BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR THIS YEAR WOULD NOT BE OPTIMISTIC"