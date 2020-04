April 9 (Reuters) - Regal Petroleum PLC:

* FY REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF $55.9 MILLION (2018: $66.1 MILLION)

* GROSS PROFIT FOR YEAR OF $23.5 MILLION (2018: $34.2 MILLION)

* AS OF DATE HEREOF, THERE HAS BEEN NO OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION LINKED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC