March 26 (Reuters) - Regal Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.056 PER UNIT FOR 2019

* FY GROSS RENTAL REVENUE HK$948.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$983.7 MILLION

* MAY BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON VALUATION OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AND VARIABLE RENT IN GROUP’S 2020 INTERIM AND ANNUAL RESULTS FROM COVID 19

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS WEAKENED GROUP’S HOTEL OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* FY LOSS BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS HK$2.10 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$2.25 BILLION