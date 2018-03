March 26 (Reuters) - Regal Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT​

* FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MILLION, DOWN 1.8 PERCENT

* FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$564.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: