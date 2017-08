BRIEF-Regency Centers qtrly ‍NAREIT FFO $0.84 per diluted share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* Regency centers corp - qtrly ‍nareit funds from operations ("nareit FFO") of $0.84 per diluted share​

* Regency centers corp - qtrly ‍core funds from operations ("core FFO") of $0.93 per diluted share​

* Sees ‍2017 nareit FFO per share $2.97 - $3.03, sees 2017 core FFO per share $3.62 - $3.68, sees 2017 earnings per share $0.68 - $0.74​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S