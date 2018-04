BRIEF-Regency Centers Reports Qtrly EPS Of $0.31

April 30 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* Q1 OPERATING FFO PER SHARE $0.89

* QTRLY NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.96 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI AS ADJUSTED, EXCLUDING TERMINATION FEES, INCREASED 4.0%

* UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR NAREIT FFO INCLUDES A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $10.5 MILLION, OR $0.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2018 NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE $3.74 - $3.79

* SEES 2018 OPERATING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE $3.49 - $3.54

* SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH EXCLUDING TERMINATION FEES (PRO-RATA) 2.40% - 3.25%

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)