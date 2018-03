BRIEF-Regeneron, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration To Discover New Treatments For Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

March 21 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH)

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET

* ALNYLAM - CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY