Oct 16 (Reuters) - SANOFI:

* REGENERON AND SANOFI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS FOR DUPILUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE MODERATE-TO-SEVERE EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS

* ‍THESE POSITIVE PHASE 2 RESULTS SUPPORT FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF DUPILUMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS.​

* ‍STUDY SHOWED PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED DUPILUMAB WEEKLY REPORTED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ABILITY TO SWALLOW VERSUS PLACEBO​