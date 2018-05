BRIEF-Regeneron And Sanofi To Lower Net Price Of Praluent For Express Scripts Patients

May 1 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB) INJECTION IN EXCHANGE FOR STRAIGHTFORWARD, MORE AFFORDABLE PATIENT ACCESS FOR EXPRESS SCRIPTS PATIENTS

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAS SELECTED PRALUENT AS EXCLUSIVE PCSK9 INHIBITOR THERAPY ON ITS NATIONAL PREFERRED FORMULARY AS OF JULY 1

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPRESS SCRIPTS TO PASS ON SAVINGS TO ELIGIBLE PATIENTS FROM PARTICIPATING COMMERCIAL HEALTH PLANS