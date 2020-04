BRIEF-Regeneron And Zai Lab Announce Regional Strategic Collaboration For Regn1979

April 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND ZAI LAB ANNOUNCE REGIONAL STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR REGN1979 (CD20XCD3 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY)

* ZAI LAB - COLLABORATION WILL SUPPORT ENROLLMENT OF REGIONAL PATIENTS INTO REGENERON’S GLOBAL TRIALS EVALUATING REGN1979 IN B-CELL NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

* ZAI LAB - UNDER TERMS, REGENERON WILL GET $30 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $160 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL REGULATORY & SALES MILESTONES

* ZAI LAB LTD - WILL CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR REGN1979 FOR CERTAIN TRIALS

* ZAI LAB LTD - WILL CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR REGN1979 FOR CERTAIN TRIALS

* ZAI LAB LTD - WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND EXCLUSIVELY COMMERCIALIZE REGN1979 IN ONCOLOGY IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN AND MACAU